Former Central Coast couple found dead in Texas

A couple who friends say lived on the Central Coast for decades was found murdered over the weekend at their home in Texas.

According to the Astacosa County Sheriff, early in the morning on Sunday, Jan. 29, Michael and Rene Sherwood were found shot to death inside their home just north of the community of Leming.

Sheriff's officials say one of the victim's sons was missing from the home along with the family's car.

A few hours later, deputies spotted the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The driver, identified by authorities as the victim's son, 28-year-old Derrick Sherwood, reportedly crashed into a tree and fence, then tried to run away on foot.

Atascosa County Sheriff Derrick Sherwood

After a 10-hour manhunt involving approximately 60 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, authorities say Derrick Sherwood was found about a mile away from the crash scene in a creek and taken into custody.

Sheriff's officials say two pistols were recovered from the vehicle, one of which is believed to be the murder weapon.

Capital murder charges were filed against Sherwood on Monday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.