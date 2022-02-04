Former consignment store owner charged with embezzlement

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office has filed felony embezzlement charges against a former local consignment store owner.

Andrea Ruth Bowengardner faces 10 counts of embezzlement.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office Andrea Ruth Bowengardner

Bowengardner used to own Timeless Treasures. According to the complaint against her, Bowengardner sold consigned items including antiques, art, and furniture, but the original owners were never paid.

The DA's Office says some of the items were sold at an auction in May 2019 and others were sold between December 2018 and June 2019.

The complaint involves 58 consignors who say they were never paid for their sold items..

Bownegardner is reportedly out of custody after posting a $20,000 bail bond.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on February 23.