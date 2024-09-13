Former Goleta teacher facing child sex, other crimes reported missing

A former Goleta teacher charged with two counts of crimes against children along with dozens of other charges is now missing.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Steven Schapansky, 54, was reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Fresno.

He was charged by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office two days prior with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14 along with 70 misdemeanor counts of unlawful electronic peeping.

The investigation into Schapansky began July 12 when the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reports it received a report of secret recording devices that were found in the 54-year-old’s possessions.

He was arrested July 13 on suspicion of misdemeanor invasion of privacy with a recording device and then released.

While following up on the investigation, detectives said they identified Schapansky as the suspect in a child molestation case.

Officials say Schapansky was believed to be in Fresno and with the assistance of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested Schapansky on a felony warrant the morning of Sept. 6.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest after authorities in Fresno say Schapansky did not show up for his court hearing in Santa Barbara on Friday.

He was reportedly last seen Wednesday afternoon riding a blue 2021 Honda Monkey motorcycle with a California license plate of 25H7377 and wearing a blue polo shirt, blue shorts and white shoes.

Fresno County Sheriff's Office Steven Schapansky on a motorcycle

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reports Schapansky, who they say had been staying in Fresno recently, may be headed toward Yosemite National Park.

He’s described as being 6’2”, weighing 210 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on where Schapansky may be is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org, referencing case # 24-10472. Tips can be anonymous and a cash reward may be available.

