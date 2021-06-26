Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former inmates celebrate graduation from community reentry program in Santa Maria

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Almost 60 parolees celebrated their program graduation in Santa Maria
Santa Maria Graduation 6-25-21.PNG
Posted at 7:10 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 22:10:33-04

Parolees at the Day Reporting Center celebrated their graduation today, marking the successful completion of a program that bridges the journey from incarceration to community involvement.

Almost 60 former inmates graduated from the program, which is a partnership between Community Solutions and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. In ceremony that was scaled down due to continued COVID-19 precautions, the parolees were honored for completing the courses, which include substance abuse treatment, employment services, career planning, and school counseling.

Caroline Paine, Project Coordinator at the Santa Barbara County Day Reporting Center, told KSBY about the point of the ceremony.

“[It’s] just to be able to celebrate people who have worked really hard to get their lives back on track and reenter our community in a positive way,” Paine said.

The Day Reporting Center is run through the Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today