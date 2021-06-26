Former inmates celebrate graduation from community reentry program in Santa Maria

Parolees at the Day Reporting Center celebrated their graduation today, marking the successful completion of a program that bridges the journey from incarceration to community involvement.

Almost 60 former inmates graduated from the program, which is a partnership between Community Solutions and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. In ceremony that was scaled down due to continued COVID-19 precautions, the parolees were honored for completing the courses, which include substance abuse treatment, employment services, career planning, and school counseling.

Caroline Paine, Project Coordinator at the Santa Barbara County Day Reporting Center, told KSBY about the point of the ceremony.

“[It’s] just to be able to celebrate people who have worked really hard to get their lives back on track and reenter our community in a positive way,” Paine said.

The Day Reporting Center is run through the Sheriff’s Department.