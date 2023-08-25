Former Marine identified by family as Los Osos RV fire victim

A man whose body was found following an RV fire earlier this week in Los Osos has been identified by his family as Christopher Wayne Surratt, 44.

His sister describes him as a wonderful dad, brother, uncle and son who proudly served in the Marines.

Surratt’s sister said he’s moved around but had lived in the area for a few years and loved how beautiful, calm and peaceful Los Osos was.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says authorities and CAL FIRE crews responded to reports of the fire around 10:30 a.m. Monday along the 1900 block of Turri Road and found the vehicle engulfed in flames once units were on scene.

Following the fire, authorities said it appeared accidental but a cause had not been released.

Surratt's sister says other Marines have reached out to the family to offer their support during this time.

