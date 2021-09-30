Former Morro Bay H.S. teacher charged with sex with student to serve sentence at home

A former Morro Bay High School teacher and swim coach who was convicted of having sex with a student will serve his sentence in home detention.

In July, Tyler Andree was sentenced to 120 days in jail after pleading no contest to having sex with a 17-year-old student and communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual crime.

After his sentencing, Andree reportedly applied for home detention through the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, was initially denied, appealed, and was then accepted.

On Wednesday, a judge agreed to the home detention.

As part of Andree's plea deal, he will also serve supervised felony probation and must register as a sex offender for the next 20 years.

Andree was arrested in February 2021 following an investigation by the Morro Bay Police Department. Authorities say a school resource officer received an anonymous tip about a sexual relationship between a Morro Bay High School student and a swim coach that had occurred the previous school year.