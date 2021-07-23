Former Morro Bay High teacher, coach sentenced for having sex with student

Former Morro Bay High School teacher and swim coach Tyler Andree, 25, was sentenced this week for having sex with a 17-year-old student and communicating with a minor with intent to commit a sexual crime.

As part of a plea deal, a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court judge sentenced Andree to 120 days in jail and supervised felony probation. He must also register as a sex offender for 20 years.

Andree was arrested in February 2021 following an investigation by the Morro Bay Police Department. Authorities say a school resource officer received an anonymous about a sexual relationship between a Morro Bay High School student and a swim coach that had occurred the previous school year.

Andree will be required to register with law enforcement in the city where he lives every year on his birthday for the next 20 years. If he moves to another city in California, he will have to notify law enforcement in that town or city that he is a sex offender registrant and register there.