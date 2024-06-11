Former owner of Timeless Treasures sentenced in embezzlement case

The former owner of Timeless Treasures, a San Luis Obispo consignment store, was sentenced Monday on multiple counts of embezzlement.

Andrea Bowengardner operated Timeless Treasures from 2016 until 2019. When she abruptly closed the store, several consignors still had property at the store and were unable to get it back or receive payment from Bowengardner.

According to court documents, Bowengardner was originally charged with 20 felony counts of embezzlement. In March, she pleaded no contest to three counts of embezzlement and one count of passing a bad check.

On Monday, she was sentenced to two years of felony probation and 1,040 hours of community service. She will also have to pay more than $330,000 in restitution to 69 victims.

One of the victims in the case, Kevin Rock, spoke during Bowengardner's sentencing hearing.

"She took all the energy I put into the store and used it for her own personal greed," he said. "She's a thief, a liar, a con artist and she has no remorse and no consciousness."

As part of her sentence, Bowengardner cannot volunteer or be employed in positions in which she is entrusted with financial responsibilities.

If she violates her probation, she faces a maximum sentence of five years confinement, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

