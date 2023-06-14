Former Paso Robles Boys School site could soon be home to a new development

Along the west side of Airport Road in Paso Robles sits the former Paso Robles Boys School.

The property is an eerie sight — lined with barbed wire and vintage signage alluding to people formerly detained there.

“A detention center, prison for the youth. It was a…you know been there for many years I believe since the 50s," said Paso Robles City Planner, Darren Nash.

However, the property could soon be receiving a revamp. The 140 acre site, recently sold to a development group that has applied to the city for entitlements, is in the works to be the new home of The Landing Paso Robles.

The Landing is classified as a warehouse and business park center and would be constructed in two phases

“The main component, the main phase is a large warehouse facility, 1.3 million square feet of warehouse like use,” said Nash.

Phase 1 would also include the development of a 5.3 acre storm water basin.

“…And the other future phases have more hospitality, hotel, restaurant market place type uses," said Nash.

Including industrial flex space, a restaurant, a market hall, a hotel and a winery. The Draft Environmental Impact Report for the project is now available for public review and comment.

“The EIR is the analysis of the potential environmental impacts of the project,” said City of Paso Robles Associate Planner, Katie Banister.

The project has the potential to impact land use and planning, population and housing, noise, public services, air quality and greenhouse gas emissions.

“We just encourage the public to take a look at the environmental impact report, understand the proposed projects, the impacts and we really would like to see comments from the public," Nash added.

Nash says this is a positive use for the once vacant space that could bring jobs to the area.

“This component bringing jobs, employment, opportunities out in the area next to the airport we see as a benefit to the city," said Nash.

The city is taking comments through July 24th and those comments can be mailed to planning@prcity.com.

Visit the City of Paso Robles website to view a full version of the Draft Environmental Impact Report.