Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Pismo Beach man sentenced in child molestation case

Donald Keith Roberts background 2021.jpg
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office
Donald Keith Roberts
Donald Keith Roberts background 2021.jpg
Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 19:40:09-04

A former Pismo Beach man was sentenced this week to 16 years in state prison for two counts of molesting a child under the age of 14.

Donald Keith Roberts, 43, pleaded no contest to the charges in January.

The crime, which involved a family member, reportedly occurred in Pismo Beach in 2014.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Roberts moved to Washington state after committing the crime and it wasn't until 2019 that the victim reported it to authorities.

In 1999, Roberts was convicted of attempted murder, which counts as a strike under California's Three Strikes Law and doubled his sentence for this crime to 16 years.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png