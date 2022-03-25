Former Pismo Beach man sentenced in child molestation case

A former Pismo Beach man was sentenced this week to 16 years in state prison for two counts of molesting a child under the age of 14.

Donald Keith Roberts, 43, pleaded no contest to the charges in January.

The crime, which involved a family member, reportedly occurred in Pismo Beach in 2014.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Roberts moved to Washington state after committing the crime and it wasn't until 2019 that the victim reported it to authorities.

In 1999, Roberts was convicted of attempted murder, which counts as a strike under California's Three Strikes Law and doubled his sentence for this crime to 16 years.