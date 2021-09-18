Former professional baseball player to host cancer fundraising event in Paso Robles

Bret Saberhagen, a former professional baseball right-handed starting pitcher, is bringing his charity fundraising to Paso Robles this weekend.

"SabesWings" is a charity that helps cancer patients suffering from medical financial toxicity. "MFT forces a patient to choose between paying for medical treatments and everyday expenses. Help us strike out MFT and give cancer patients and their families the chance to heal without worry," according to the charity's website.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, and Monday, Sept. 20 the charity is hosting events at a Paso Robles winery and golf course.

Guyomar Winery in Paso Robles is hosting a dinner, silent and live auction, as well as live music by country music star Jason Aldean on Sunday.

The charity event continues on Monday at the Hunter Ranch Golf Course with a golf event and celebrity cooking class.

All proceeds raised from tickets and the auctions will go to SabesWings.

"We decided to give back to the families that can't afford their medical needs and it's come down to whether some people won't even take the right amount of medication because they can't afford it," said Bret and Kandace Saberhagen, Director and President of SabesWings. "A lot of times, they choose between paying their medical bills or paying their household bills so that's where we've kind of stepped in with SabesWings to kind of make a difference for those families to not have to make that choice."

Bret's wife Kandace was diagnosed with breast cancer and they saw firsthand how expensive it is for cancer medications.

The 2021 event is sold out, however, the couple said they plan to make this an annual event during the same week every year.

Tickets for the dinner and concert cost $400. Tickets for the golf game and cooking class cost $300. A total of 380 tickets were sold.

If you or someone you know is in need of funds for cancer expenses, their website provides forms to fill out to sign up for financial assistance.

Bret Saberhagen played in Major League Baseball for the Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, Colorado Rockies, and Boston Red Sox from 1984 through 1999.