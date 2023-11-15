Former San Luis Obispo High School teacher, school district face lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District (SLCUSD) and a former high school basketball coach are facing a lawsuit by a former student who says she was the victim of grooming, manipulation, intimidation, and unwanted physical touching by her teacher.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe, but the teacher is identified as Jeff Brandow, former San Luis Obispo High School history teacher and boys basketball coach.

In August, the SLCUSD Board of Trustees voted to fire Brandow following allegations of misconduct involving a 17-year-old student.

According to the lawsuit, Brandow was the student’s history teacher during her junior year. “Towards the end of her junior year, Brandow began targeting Plaintiff with an ultimate intent of engaging in a sexual relationship with her,” it states.

The following school year, in October 2022, the Plaintiff reportedly began working at a pumpkin patch owned by Brandow’s wife. During that time, the lawsuit claims that Brandow purposefully scheduled her to work shifts when they would be alone together and started sending her text messages, “…including pictures of him shirtless, asking her to meet him at a bar he was at, telling her to be flirty with him, and sending messages about things he wanted to do to her sexually.”

Eventually, other students found out about the text messages and in late 2022, the school received a couple of tips regarding the texts. Jane Doe was called into the school’s main office.

According to the lawsuit, an assistant principal and security guard took photos of the student’s phone. “Plaintiff felt like she was in an interrogation,” and was reportedly told not to tell anyone.

The lawsuit states that Brandow continued to teach and claims, “…San Luis Obispo High School administration was more concerned about Brandow coaching the men’s basketball team to a league championship then they were about Plaintiff’s health and well-being.”

Brandow was placed on administrative leave later in the school year and his employment was ultimately terminated by the school board.

However, the lawsuit claims the school district should have known about Brandow’s behavior, citing several previous complaints about him, including a case in which a former KSBY employee filed a restraining order against him claiming repeated harassment.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress; sexual harassment; negligent hiring, supervision and retention of an unfit employee; negligent supervision of a minor; and negligence.

KSBY News reached out to San Luis Coastal Unified School District Superintendent Eric Prater for comment; however, he said the district is still reviewing the filing and he cannot comment at this time.

We also attempted to contact Brandow for comment but have not heard back.

