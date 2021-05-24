Former Santa Barbara Mayor Hal Conklin dies

Former Santa Barbara Mayor Hal Conklin has died at the age of 75.

City officials say Conklin, who they credit for leading the redevelopment of the downtown area, passed away on Friday, May 21.

Conklin was elected to the city council in 1977, 1981, 1985, and 1989, and served as mayor from 1993-1994.

He also served on the boards of the League of California Cities, the National League of Cities, and the Local Government Commission.

In memory of Conklin's service to the City of Santa Barbara, the city's flag will be lowered to half-staff from Monday, May 24 until sunset on Sunday, May 30.