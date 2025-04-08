Former Santa Maria resident charged with murder

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office announced that former Santa Maria resident Jamie Cid has been charged with murder in connection with the deadly stabbing on March 9, 2021 of Raymond Earl Smith.

Cid pleaded not guilty plea Monday in a Santa Maria courtroom to the murder charge and denied an enhancement that a knife was used in the killing. Cid is being held on $1 million bail and is due back in court on April 14.

According to the D.A.'s Office, Cid has two prior felony strike convictions under California’s three-strikes law.

Information on where the murder happened was not immediately available.