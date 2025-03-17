Former Santa Maria substitute teacher arrested on child pornography charges

Additional search warrants have been served in the case involving a former Santa Maria substitute teacher who is now facing child pornography charges, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies on patrol in Nipomo late Thursday contacted the driver of a vehicle parked on the side of the road near Los Berros Road and Highway 101.

A sheriff’s office press release states the deputies discovered child pornography on the phone of the driver, identified as Gregory Kornman of Nipomo.

The press release states the 54-year-old previously worked as a substitute teacher in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District for grades K-8.

KSBY reached out to Santa Maria-Bonita and was told Kornman was last employed with the district on Jan. 27. 2025, adding that he is no longer affiliated with the district.

"The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is saddened and troubled by the arrest of Gregory Kornman. The crimes he is accused of are serious and disturbing. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office in its ongoing investigation,” a statement from Superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie said. “We are reviewing the procedures that we have in place for background checks and screening of all employees, including substitute teachers, to ensure they are as effective as possible.”

McDuffie says anyone in the community who has questions or needs support is encouraged to reach out to school administration.

Kornman was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography and is currently being held without bail in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s detective division at (805) 781-4500.