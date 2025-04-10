Former SLO Coastal Unified superintendent celebrates 100th birthday

It’s a centennial celebration for a former San Luis Coastal Unified School District superintendent.

The California Retired Teachers Association, Division 23 put on the event at the Madonna Inn Thursday to celebrate Dr. Bill Newman’s 100th birthday.

“So surprising and I’m just saying wow, because I can’t believe what they’re doing for me, just, uh, letting me know it’s nice to be close to 100 and it’s nice to be with them,” Newman told KSBY.

Organizers say Newman, also referred to as “Mr. Morro Bay,” is known “for his work to save the Morro Bay estuary from development and his tireless efforts on preserving the Morro Bay coastal area.”

A founder of the CalRTA Scholarship Program, Newman will reportedly have one of the scholarships named in his honor. It will be awarded to a high school senior who has chosen to pursue education.

Thursday’s celebration included a short presentation on Newman’s career and, of course, the singing of Happy Birthday and cake.