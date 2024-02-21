Former SLO County employee charged with stealing money from the county

A former San Luis Obispo County employee has been arrested and charged with stealing money from the county.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday announced that Norman Hibble, 54, faces 12 felony counts of misappropriation of public funds.

Authorities say the theft occurred over seven years and was discovered by staff of the Office of the Auditor-Controller who noticed purchasing irregularities.

Hibble is accused of using a county credit card to purchase more than $100,000 worth of personal items between April 2017 and October 2023.

Hiblle is expected to be arraigned on Friday.