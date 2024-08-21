Former SLO County employee sentenced to prison in embezzlement case

Former San Luis Obispo County IT supervisor Norman Hibble was sentenced Wednesday to six years in state prison for stealing money from the county.

Over several years, Hibble took an estimated $500,000+ from the county through the fraudulent use of a credit card.

In July, he pleaded guilty to seven felony counts of misappropriation of public funds.

According to the county, Hibble was terminated from his job of nearly 16 years in January after employees in the Auditor-Controller's department discovered the missing money.

He reportedly used the stolen money to buy items for his personal use, including DJ and lighting equipment, camera gear, a crossbow, a telescope, an electric scooter, and large shipping containers. Prosecutors say he falsified records and modified invoices to cover up his crimes.

In court on Wednesday, the judge also ruled that Hibble will have to pay the county restitution, the amount of which will be determined in a hearing on October 2.

