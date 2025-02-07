Former SLO County probation officer charged with embezzlement

A former San Luis Obispo County probation officer is facing multiple felony charges, accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the San Luis Obispo County Probation Peace Officers' Association.

Fallyn Sierra Rollins, 31, is charged with nine counts of grand theft by embezzlement.

According to the criminal complaint against her, Rollins embezzled the money while serving as treasurer of the SLO County Probation Peace Officers' Association between February 2023 and August 2024. Once discovered, leaders of the Association reported the suspected theft to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

On February 4, a San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge issued an arrest warrant for Rollins in the amount of $1.8 million. She appeared in court on Friday to request that she be released on her own recognizance.

The judge reportedly recalled the arrest warrant and reduced bail to $100,000. While out of custody, Rollins will have to wear an electronic monitor and she will be monitored by the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

Rollins is scheduled to be in court again on February 24 for her arraignment.

According to the county, Rollins was first hired as a juvenile services officer in September 2017. She was hired as a deputy probation officer in January 2019 and left the department in September 2024.

