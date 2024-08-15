Former SLO County Sheriff's deputy sentenced for dragging inmate by hair in jail

A former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Deputy was sentenced to seven months in prison for abusing a county jail inmate.

The incident happened in November of 2018.

The Department of Justice reports that Joshua Fischer, 42, got into an argument with an inmate after he instructed her to move to a different cell.

When the woman did not comply, Fischer grabbed the victim and dragged her across the floor by her hair for several feet.

This past April, Fischer pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count and agreed not to seek future employment as a sworn law enforcement officer.