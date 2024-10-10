Former supervisor candidate charged with voter fraud appears in court

A supervisor candidate in the March 5 primary election in San Luis Obispo County charged with voter fraud appeared before a judge Thursday.

Michelle M. Morrow, 55, was charged Sept. 11 with four felony counts. She was in a San Luis Obispo County courtroom Thursday morning for her arraignment but did not enter a plea.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Morrow by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, the Grover Beach resident registered to vote at an address she did not live, adding that in February, she submitted paperwork to run for District 3 supervisor but at the time, lived in District 4 and “did so under penalty of perjury.”

The DA’s Office also reports Morrow voted fraudulently in the March 5, 2024 election by voting in District 3 while her home was in District 4.

She ran as a write-in candidate, obtaining 866 votes or 7 percent of the vote.

Morrow is currently out of custody.

The DA reports if convicted, Morrow could face probation, jail time or even a prison sentence.

She is due back in court at a later date.

Her attorney, James Murphy, declined to comment on her case at this time.