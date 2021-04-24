Fort Hunter Liggett hosts 18th annual Youth Fishing Derby

Children up to 15 years old participated in the 18th annual Youth Fishing Derby at the Del Venturi Reservoir at Fort Hunter Liggett Saturday morning.

The reservoir was stocked with 2,000 lbs of rainbow trout ahead of the event: Fort Hunter Liggett brought 1,500 lbs, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife provided 500 lbs from the San Joaquin Fish Hatchery, according to organizers.

"My intent is to provide a safe, fun-filled morning celebrating the Month of the Military Child," said Garrison Commander Col. Charles Bell. "It is also an excellent opportunity for youth who have never been fishing before."

Children participating in the derby were limited to catching five fish. First, second and third place prizes were distributed for the biggest fish caught by different categories.

Twenty sponsors and volunteers, including the King City Veterans of Foreign Wars, attended the derby, along with military families and children from multiple counties.

Following COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, participants were required to wear masks and to get their temperatures checked prior to entering the event area.

The event, which ran from 6 a.m. to noon, provided breakfast and lunch to attendees.