Fort Hunter Liggett hosts open house to celebrate its 80th anniversary and Armed Forces Day

The Fort Hunter Liggett Base in southern Monterey County is celebrating its 80th anniversary and Armed Forces Day with a rare open house.

The base was established on the eve of World War II.

It now trains all U.S. military branches and allies like the British Royal Air Force.

Attendees had the chance to check out a weapons simulator, where visitors could fire a weapon at a virtual target, or engage in virtual combat in the army's mobile gaming center.

A World War II aircraft from the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles also made an appearance.