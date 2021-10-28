Fort Hunter Liggett to host Coyote Fall Festival

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will host the first-ever Coyote Fall Fest on Wednesday Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fort Hunter Liggett.

It will take place at the intersection of Jolon and Mission roads.

The event includes vendors booths, activities and bounce houses for children, as well as food.

Future attendees can pre-register for the event until Nov. 6.

If interested in renting a booth, rental fees are $10 per space and $20 per business.

There will also be parking available.

For more information and to register call or 831-386-2612/3525 or email marketing@fhlfmwr.com.