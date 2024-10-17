Forward progress stopped on Santa Margarita 'Snake Fire'

A wildland fire near Parkill Road and Huer Huero Road in Santa Margarita broke out on Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire SLO officials.

The blaze, which fire authorities are calling the Snake Fire, started at approximately 1:33 p.m. and burned through grass and oak woodland.

In a post on X, Cal Fire SLO reports that forward progress on the fire was stopped as of 2:29 p.m. The fire reportedly reached 10 acres in size.

Authorities are investigating the Snake Fire's cause, according to Cal Fire.