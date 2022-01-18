Four apps now available to pay for downtown street parking in San Luis Obispo

Drivers who use street parking downtown can now use any one of four mobile apps to pay for street parking.

Those mobile apps include; ParkMobile, Park Smarter, PayByPhone, and HONK to pay for street parking.

If you are not using an app community members can still pay for parking using the city’s pay stations, which can be found on every block downtown.

Anyone with a mobile device can download any of the four apps from the Apple AppStore or Google Play Store.

Street parking is enforced Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., including holidays. Rates may vary depending on where you park and which app you use.

For more information, visit www.slocity.org/parkingguide