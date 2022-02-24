Four arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in Atascadero, police say

Two teens and two adults were arrested Wednesday following an assault with a deadly weapon in Atascadero.

Atascadero Police officers say they received multiple reports of a fight in the area of Viejo Camino and El Camino Real at around 3:40 p.m.

Witnesses told police they saw a person swinging a bat at other people passing by. More witnesses said more than one person was involved and one of them broke out the windows of a vehicle.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before they arrived. Once they got on scene police say they found two victims who had sustained injuries from being struck by a bat. They were treated by firefighters at the scene.

Law enforcement began a search of the nearby area where officers located the suspect's vehicle parked at the end of La Costa Ct. Officers say the vehicle was registered to a home in that court where they established a perimeter and observed two people inside. The two people did not obey commands to come out and fled from the home into the nearby Lost Oak Mobile Home Park. Officers were able to detain a male teen however a female teen continued to run. Officers say after a short foot pursuit she was detained in an apartment complex on Pamplona Way.

Police say there were two adults in the home on La Coast Ct. who exited the residence and were taken into custody.

After further investigation police confirmed all four suspects in custody were involved in the incident and no other suspects were outstanding.

The two adults, 33-year-old Patricia Lomelli and 36-year-old Kevin Davis, both from Atascadero were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. Lomelli faces two more charges of child endangerment and battery on a police officer.

Both teens are facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, and obstructing or delaying a police officer.

The investigation is ongoing. Atascadero Police say this incident appears to be connected to a previous incident and not a random crime.

Atascadero Police were assisted by the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol helicopter.