Four Bay Area men arrested in SLO on burglary-related charges

Four people from the Bay Area, who police say were found with tools used to steal catalytic converters, were arrested in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning.

Police say at approximately 3:50 a.m., in the area of Phillips Ln. and Grove St., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for not having a front license plate.

During the traffic stop, police say the officer spotted burglary tools and other equipment in the car that are typically used to remove and steal catalytic converters. A loaded 9mm handgun was also reportedly found during a search of the vehicle.

Four men from Oakland and San Bruno, ranging in age from 19 to 26, were arrested on suspicion of possessing burglary tools. One of the men, Mario Cruz-Calix, was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a concealed firearm in public, and a couple of drug-related warrants out of San Francisco.