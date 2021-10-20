Four more cameras to catch criminals will soon go up in the City of Paso Robles

In March of this year, the Paso Robles Police Department started utilizing six automated license plate readers on the south and north ends of Spring Street.

Since that time almost five million vehicles have gone through the cameras.

Here is a breakdown of what those cameras have caught so far this year according to the police department:



341 stolen vehicles detected

437 stolen license plates detected

267 vehicles associated with criminal protective orders.

27 vehicles associated with sex offenders

Three vehicles associated with gang-related events.

The way it works is the cameras take a snapshot of the license plates and run them on a nationwide database of wanted plates. If there's a match, it'll send alerts to dispatch and then officers.

The location of the four new cameras has not yet been nailed down.

The police department is working with Caltrans to possibly have some of them go up on Highway 46.

The crime-fighting technology is utilized by more than 200 law enforcement agencies in California.