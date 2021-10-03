Watch
Four new and improved playgrounds coming to the City of Goleta

City of Goleta
Andamar Park: Construction is tentatively planned to start at the end of October and will take about two months.
Posted at 4:14 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 19:14:34-04

Construction on four neighborhood parks begins Monday, Oct. 4 for the City of Goleta.

According to city officials, each of the parks will be getting their own set of play equipment, an initiative that that came about after receiving community input on what the people who lived nearby felt was most important for their neighborhood playground. The goal is to have the playgrounds finished by the end of the year.

“This has been a long process, but the excitement is high as we near the day when children will be able to play on new equipment that will challenge and enhance their creativity, physicality and social experiences," said the City of Goleta Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer. "We will do our best to minimize the impacts to the neighbors, while working hard to bring the community amazing new playgrounds and outdoor fitness equipment.”

New playground equipment will be installed at Andamar, Berkely, and Winchester II parks. Outdoor fitness equipment will also be going in at Winchester I park.

A breakdown on each park and its construction timeline can be found here.

The city says that portions of the parks, and in some cases the entire park, will be closed to the public during construction. A ribbon-cutting announcement is expected in the upcoming months.

