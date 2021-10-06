Four Orcutt businesses burglarized early Tuesday morning

Four Orcutt businesses, located in the Acorn Shopping Center, were burglarized early Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Ricky’s Pizza, Orcutt Bakery, Cold Stone Creamery, and Cubanissimo were all reportedly hit.

Sheriff's officials say deputies responded to an alarm at 2:09 a.m. at Ricky's Pizza in the 4800 block of S. Bradley Road and noticed damage to surrounding businesses.

Additional law enforcement also responded by searching the area but no suspects were found.

Sheriff's officials say the investigation is ongoing and details about evidence and products stolen are being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Santa Maria Substation at 805-934-6150, the anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171 or submit information online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip