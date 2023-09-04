Watch Now
Four injured after collision Sunday evening in Orcutt

Traffic collision at Hwy 1 and W Clark Ave
This photo was shared by Scott Safechuck on Twitter under the username @SBCFireInfo
Posted at 7:23 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 10:24:22-04

Four people were hurt after a two vehicle collision Sunday in Orcutt.

The collision occurred at 5:12 p.m. Sunday at Highway 1 and West Clark Avenue.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire official Scott Safechuck one vehicle had major front end damage.

Two females in the silver vehicle were injures along with one minor and one adult female in the orange vehicle.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

