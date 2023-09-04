Four injured after collision Sunday evening in Orcutt

Four people were hurt after a two vehicle collision Sunday in Orcutt.

The collision occurred at 5:12 p.m. Sunday at Highway 1 and West Clark Avenue.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire official Scott Safechuck one vehicle had major front end damage.

Two Vehicle Collision: HWY 1 / W. Clark, Orcutt. Major front end damage. 4 Patients w/moderate injuries (2 adult females/Silver vehicle & 1 adult female and 1 minor female/ orange vehicle), Transp. by 2 ambulances to Marion Hospital. CT 5:12pm. Cause under CHP Investigation pic.twitter.com/hTO8UyyJJr — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) September 4, 2023

Two females in the silver vehicle were injures along with one minor and one adult female in the orange vehicle.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.