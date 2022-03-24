Four people arrested in fatal Santa Barbara stabbing investigation

Santa Barbara Police have arrested four people in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened over the weekend.

The stabbing happened early on Sunday on the 500 block of North Milpas Street. Police say Valentine Hernandez, 40, of Port Hueneme was stabbed after a confrontation. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Further investigation over the next three days leads to the arrest of four people in different locations of Santa Barbara and Oxnard.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Alejandro Mendoza Zarco, 44, of Santa Barbara. On Wednesday, detectives arrested three others; 53-year-old Santa Barbara resident Carlos Rios Zavala, 60-year-old Oxnard resident Leticia Munoz, and 45-year-old Port Hueneme resident Jesus Manuel Zavala-Zazueta.

All four are being charged with felony conspiracy relating to the murder. Their bail amounts range from $1,000,000 - $2,000,000.

Detectives say that even though these people have been arrested, their investigation into the incident is ongoing. They do not believe the stabbing is gang-related.