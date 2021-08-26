Four people killed in Hwy 101 crashes Wednesday identified

The names of four people who were killed in two separate crashes on Highway 101 near Goleta early Wednesday morning have been released.

The first crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. along northbound Highway 101 at Winchester Canyon Rd.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 31-year-old man, now identified as Cameron Martinez of Solvang, crashed after colliding with another vehicle and died at the scene. The other driver reportedly left the area.

The second crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes north of Dos Pueblos Canyon Road.

The California Highway Patrol says Natalia Stallworth, 28, of Santa Barbara was driving northbound in the southbound lanes and struck another vehicle head-on. Both vehicles were completely burned.

Stallworth was killed, along with the two people in the other car, identified as Daniel Garcia, 25, and Eryka Lopez, 23, both of Santa Maria.

CHP investigators are reportedly looking into whether drugs and/or alcohol were involved in either crash.

Highway 101 was closed in both directions for several hours on Wednesday.