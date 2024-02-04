Four people, one dog displaced after 70' tree fell into Goleta home

Santa Barbara County Fire Officials responded to reports of a tree down on a home in Goleta Sunday morning.

Fire officials say when they arrived, they found a 70' tree that had fallen onto a condo complex on the 7600 block of Hollister Avenue.

One upstairs unit and one downstairs unit were red-tagged, according to fire officials, displacing four people and one dog.

No one was injured. Firefighters are working to salvage and recover any personal items for the displaced residents.