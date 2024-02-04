Four people, one dog displaced after 70' tree fell into Goleta home

Santa Barbara County Fire Officials responded to reports of a tree down on a home in Goleta Sunday morning.
Fire officials say when they arrived, they found a 70' tree that had fallen onto a condo complex on the 7600 block of Hollister Avenue.
One upstairs unit and one downstairs unit were red-tagged, according to fire officials, displacing four people and one dog.
No one was injured. Firefighters are working to salvage and recover any personal items for the displaced residents.
70' Tree Falls on Condo Complex: 7600 Blk. Hollister Ave., Goleta. Two units red-tagged by Building Dept. (1 upstairs & 1 downstairs unit), displacing 4 adults & 1 dog. Firefighters are assisting with salvage and recovery of personal items for displaced residents. CT 4:19 am. pic.twitter.com/dJC6m5Hev9— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) February 4, 2024