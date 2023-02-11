Four-story development aims to spruce up West Grand Avenue in Grover Beach

The City of Grover Beach has announced another project aimed at improving prime real estate along West Grand Avenue.

The property is currently an empty field full of weeds--but soon, it will be the site of a four-story commercial and residential development.

“I’m always excited for new business coming in, we could always use more people coming into the restaurants,” said Ribline Owner Brian Appiano.

In the near future, the vacant lot will be home to 37 units that include studios and two-bedroom apartments.

Grover Beach Mayor Karen Bright says the apartments will be for sale and hopes this helps people become first-time homebuyers.

“Hopefully, those who are looking to get started in the homeownership arena will be able to do so,” she said.

The first story of the development will be home to commercial space which could include retail and restaurants.

“Long term, it’s going to be beneficial for us,” explained Appiano. “We’re trying to give you a reason to come down to West Grand Avenue and clean it up, so you feel safe.”

With a four-story development comes privacy concerns for some nearby residents who told the city they’re concerned people could look through windows directly down into their backyards.

“Those comments were taken into consideration, and they have designed the project to respect the privacy of the neighbors that are currently living there,” said Mayor Bright.

A neighbor we spoke to says he is concerned about privacy but adds the city has listened to and eased some of their concerns.

“Windows have been eliminated on the south side. People aren’t just looking over into someone’s existing backyard, “explained Mayor Bright.

People who live in the area say they are excited about the possibility of being able to walk to nearby restaurants.

Businesses are hoping that the new development helps to spruce up the area even more

“We’ve got to do something. Everything’s been getting cleaned up. We have Spoon Trade, we have Pono, we have Red Bee. We’re going through a complete remodel,” explained Appiano.

The city hopes for a quick turnaround and says that construction could begin as soon as late summer.

The units in the planned development are considered affordable by design but will not be specifically designated as low-income.

The development comes as the City of Grover Beach works to add landscape medians and improve walkability on West Grand Avenue between 4th and 8th Streets.

