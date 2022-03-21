Watch
Four-ton sculpture removed from SLO Museum of Art, heading south

The sculpture, "Mamma Mobius" by Mark di Suvero, was de-installed from the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art on March 21. The sculpture has been a fixture outside the museum since August 2021. Next, it is set to head to the Tasende Gallery in San Diego.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 21, 2022
The eye-catching red sculpture on Monterey St. between Mission Plaza and the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art is moving on this week, museum officials have announced.

After a seven-month stint in San Luis Obispo, the sculpture, called Mamma Mobius, is heading to San Diego.

The four-ton metal sculpture was created by Mark di Suvero and installed outside SLOMA on Aug. 12, 2021. On Monday, March 21, crews began the process of de-installing the artwork.

Museum officials say the sculpture, painted fire engine red, has been a backdrop for wedding pictures and a dance performance.

The museum says a new installation by New York artist Camille Hoffman is set to go up in the location. The new sculpture is an extension of her exhibit which will open in SLOMA on May 27.

