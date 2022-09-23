Four vehicle crash blocks southbound traffic through Pismo Beach Friday afternoon

California Highway Patrol is responding to a crash blocking traffic near Pismo Beach.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Dinosaur Caves Park.

According to CHP, four cars were involved in the crash.

Crews are responding to the crash and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

It is unknown at this time if any injuries are involved in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.