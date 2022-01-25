Four vehicle crash reported along Hwy 227 in Arroyo Grande

UPDATE (2:59 p.m.) - Officials are reporting minor injuries from the crash.

A tow truck is headed to the area to move the overturned vehicle, and SUV.

(2:46 p.m.) - A multi-vehicle crash caused injuries and slowed traffic along Hwy 227 in Arroyo Grande on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. on Carpenter Canyon Rd. and Phillips Rd.

Initial reports say four vehicles were involved in the collision, including one that rolled.

CHP reported multiple injuries, including three possible head injuries and one leg injury.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.