Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Four vehicle crash reported along Hwy 227 in Arroyo Grande

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
FILE: Police Sirens
Sirens 2
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 17:59:08-05

UPDATE (2:59 p.m.) - Officials are reporting minor injuries from the crash.

A tow truck is headed to the area to move the overturned vehicle, and SUV.
__
(2:46 p.m.) - A multi-vehicle crash caused injuries and slowed traffic along Hwy 227 in Arroyo Grande on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. on Carpenter Canyon Rd. and Phillips Rd.

Initial reports say four vehicles were involved in the collision, including one that rolled.

CHP reported multiple injuries, including three possible head injuries and one leg injury.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NLW_480x360.png