FPAC to throw vintage circus-themed fundraiser party

Party hosted by The Foundation for the Performing Arts Center
Posted at 10:46 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 01:47:37-04

If you're looking for a night of food, drink and entertainment, San Luis Obispo's Foundation for the Performing Arts Center is throwing a "Sidecar Loading Dock" party next Saturday, August 27.

Ticket prices provide unlimited light bites, desserts, local wines, specialty cocktails by Sidecar Cocktail Co., and beer by Firestone Grill.

There will be a DJ and interactive experiences and performances. The night always concludes with a surprising culinary delight to send you off.

You can attend for $75 and proceeds go to support local performing art groups.

The event's theme is "vintage circus" and there will be aerial and circus artists and performers. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. To buy tickets click here.

