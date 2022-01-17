Free admission at San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden today

if you are off of work or school on Monday, January 17, you may want to visit the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden.

The non-profit botanical garden is offering free admission today from 10 am to 4 pm.

Visitors are able to spend some time outdoors and learn about native plants.

There will also be a guided sketchwalk with a garden docent at 11 am if the weather cooperates.

Paper and basic drawing supplies will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own.

If you can't make it today, don't worry.

The garden is hosting another free admission day on Saturday, February 12th.

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road in San Luis Obispo, inside El Chorro Regional Park.

If you have any questions, contact dara@slobg.org or call 805-541-1400 x 302.

