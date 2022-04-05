Free admission to Santa Barbara Zoo for Earth Day

The Santa Barbara Zoo will be free to the public on April 19 in honor of Earth Day, according to a press release.

Both admission and parking will be free, but reservations are required.

The park will be open for its regular hours of 9:30 am to 5 pm on April 19, three days before the actual Earth Day on April 22.

Regular admission to the zoo is $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children between the ages of two and 12, and free for those aged two and under.

The zoo first opened in 1963 as the Santa Barbara Zoological Gardens and is now home to 146 species of animals.

To learn more about the free admission day you can visit sbzoo.org.

