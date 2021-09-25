Watch
Free air purifiers for residents of Guadalupe and Casmalia

Posted at 4:54 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 19:56:07-04

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District will be giving out free air purifiers to residents of Guadalupe and Casmalia.

Those interested can by on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021 at the Dunes Center in Guadalupe between 10 am and 4 pm.

The address is 1065 Guadalupe St., Guadalupe, CA 93434.

Residents will have to show a proof of address.

The agency will hand out one purifier per household while supplies last.

There will be another event on Thursday Sept. 30, 2021 from 3 pm to 6 pm also at the Dunes Center.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
