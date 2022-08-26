CommUnify is offering free back-to-school giveaways at pop-up events in Santa Barbara County.

The pop-up event will take place in three CommUnify locations on Saturday, August 27 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Giveaways include 1,000 free backpacks, school supplies, and gift-cards for pre-school and elementary-age youth.

The three locations are:

1. North County Head Start/Regional Office 201 Chapel Street, Santa Maria

2. Mid-County Head Start/Regional Office 120 Chestnut Avenue, Lompoc

3. South County Head Start/Goleta Valley Community Center 5681 Hollister Avenue, Goleta