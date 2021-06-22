Free bus passes for select Santa Maria teens

Starting July 1, the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will be handing out month-long bus passes to Santa Maria students in need.

Labeled as Youth Adventure Passes, they are valid aboard any Santa Maria Area Transit (SMAT) buses.

Applications can be picked up at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center on South McClelland Street, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Students who are interested must be in grades 7 through 12, enrolled in Santa Maria schools with valid ID, have a parent's signature, and are able to show financial need.

The 1,300 free bus passes are part of the Mayor's Youth Safety Task Force to help get young people to recreational activities.

