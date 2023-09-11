Free cancer screenings offered at Mission Hope Cancer Center

Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria is offering three free cancer screening clinics during the months of September and October.

The screenings are for people without health insurance or who are underinsured.

The screenings will take place on the following dates:



Saturday, Sept. 16 - Skin cancer screening

Saturday, Sept. 30 - Prostate cancer screening

Saturday, Oct. 14 - Breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings

Appointments are required and space is limited.

To make an appointment, call (805) 219-4673.

Mission Hope Cancer Center is operated by Dignity Health and is located at 1325 E. Church St. in Santa Maria.



