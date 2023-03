The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced a free car seat check event at Twin Cities Hospital.

Public health officials encourage parents or caretakers to come by to have a certified car seat technician check that your child's car seat is correctly installed.

There will be free diapers and wipes given out at this free event as well.

This will take place on Tuesday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1100 Las Tablas Rd, in Templeton.