Free carnival rides on opening day at CA Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair has announced that all carnival rides on the opening day of the 2023 fair will be free.

Opening day is Wednesday, July 19 and the gates and carnival open at 4 p.m. and don’t close until midnight.

Officials say free rides will be included with fair admission and there is no need to purchase single-ride tickets or unlimited ride wristbands on opening day.

Carnival ride height and size restrictions still apply, but everyone rides for free in the Main Carnival and Cub Country. And this does include the Big Splash water ride, the new P.L.U.R. Spinning Coaster, and Medusa.

The promotion does *not include fair admission. It does *not include any games, as those will be “pay-as-you-play” as usual and cannot be combined with any other promotion or discount.

People can visit the fair's websitefor a full ride list or for more information about the 2023 fair.