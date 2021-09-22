FREE COMPOST: Kompogas SLO to give compost to SLO County residents

If you need compost for your field or garden, you’re in luck. Kompogas SLO is offering free compost to people in San Luis Obispo County during their biannual compost giveaway this weekend.

The open house will be this Saturday, September 25th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kompogas SLO located off Buckley Rd. behind the SLO County Regional Airport. Kompogas uses the waste from the green waste bins in San Luis Obispo County to make renewable energy, and compost is a biproduct of the process. Thomas Gratz, Hitachi Zosen Sales Manager, says this compost is rich with organic nutrients.

“It’s a full circle economy if you will. You dispose of your organic waste and green waste in the green bin, we take it, extract the renewable energy out of it, and then we give it back to the community,” said Gratz. “A big portion of this green bin material – the food waste, yard waste, and green waste – is coming out on the back end as an organic compost, which is displacing fossil fuel-based fertilizer. It’s very good in nutrients and a good soil amendment for your gardening needs.”

Bring a pickup truck or something to haul the compost. Kompogas will load the compost for you, or you can do it yourself at a self-serve station with a shovel. For more information, click here.