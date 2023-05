If you live in San Luis Obispo County, you can pick up free COVID-19 tests at two test distribution events coming up.

On Wednesday, May 17 from 9 to 10 a.m. you can visit the Santa Margarita Senior Center, on H St., for free COVID-19 tests.

Or on Friday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., you can head on over to the California Valley Community Center, on Soda Lake Road.

People can visit slopublichealth.org/testing for more information.